John Radcliffe: CCP Is the Top US National Security Threat

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08/08/2021 Former director of national intelligence, John Radcliffe: Wall Street investment banks have been promoting the false narratives of the CCP as a strategic competitor for their huge profits regardless of the fact that the CCP is the top US national security threat and have been trying to supplant the US as the world’s superpower.