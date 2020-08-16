Shadow Gate - What They Don't Want You To See - Millie Weaver 8-14-2020

"The ObamaGate scandal only scratches the surface. . . Both parties are equally guilty in what should turn out to be an even bigger scandal. Shadow Gate the tactical and operational role the shadow government played behind the scenes carrying out the coup against President Trump.



The material presented in this documentary should concern people of all political affiliations given elected officials are not the shadow government. This is about real players [whose] names never come up but should. Corrupt carrier politicians are definitely part of the beltway swamp, even aspects of the deep state, but they are not the shadow government. Two whistleblowers, who worked extensively within the Shadow Government as contractors have come forward with revelations that may be the biggest whistleblowing event to date."