The Science of Accessing Forces Of The Beyond | Sadhguru

Sadhguru looks at how Indian culture has always been aware of, and even described various kinds of beings of a different nature. Yakshas, Gandharvas and Devas are some of the names given to them. In other cultures, they were simply referred to as angels. Sadhguru explains that there are many rituals and processes in Indian culture to gain access to and the cooperation of these beings.

Official Brighteon Channel of Sadhguru

Considered among India’s 50 most influential people, Sadhguru is a yogi, mystic, bestselling author, and poet. Absolute clarity of perception places him in a unique space, not only in matters spiritual but in business, environmental and international affairs, and opens a new door on all that he touches.

Wealth Manifestation

LEARN MORE : CLICK HERE

Inner Engineering

Inner Engineering is a comprehensive course for personal growth that brings about a shift in the way you perceive and experience your life, your work, and the world that you live in.

