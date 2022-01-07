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Tik Tok is Worse Than You Thought
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90 views • January 07, 2022
Delete TikTok Before It's Too Late...
Tiktok is a psychological weapon and is one of the evilest businesses in modern history. TikTok is trash because Tiktok makes money from your misery. Tiktok is garbage because it is funding China's 2049 plan. CCP's Bytedance is making billions of dollars from AI technology that is ruining society. Tiktok makes money by destroying society and culture. Tiktokers are making millions of dollars and making lots of money from selling out to the business of China's Bytedance which is why Tiktok is bad and Tiktok is trash.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7STD2ESmWg
Tiktok is a psychological weapon and is one of the evilest businesses in modern history. TikTok is trash because Tiktok makes money from your misery. Tiktok is garbage because it is funding China's 2049 plan. CCP's Bytedance is making billions of dollars from AI technology that is ruining society. Tiktok makes money by destroying society and culture. Tiktokers are making millions of dollars and making lots of money from selling out to the business of China's Bytedance which is why Tiktok is bad and Tiktok is trash.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7STD2ESmWg
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