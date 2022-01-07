BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Tik Tok is Worse Than You Thought
High Hopes
High Hopes
3303 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
90 views • January 07, 2022
Delete TikTok Before It's Too Late...

Tiktok is a psychological weapon and is one of the evilest businesses in modern history. TikTok is trash because Tiktok makes money from your misery. Tiktok is garbage because it is funding China's 2049 plan. CCP's Bytedance is making billions of dollars from AI technology that is ruining society. Tiktok makes money by destroying society and culture. Tiktokers are making millions of dollars and making lots of money from selling out to the business of China's Bytedance which is why Tiktok is bad and Tiktok is trash.

Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=t7STD2ESmWg
Keywords
social mediamind controllifeaiartificial intelligencechinaculturetik tokbytedance2049 plan
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Food Resiliency Through Permaculture: Why We Must Become Self-Reliant to Thrive

Mike Adams
First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech&#8217;s self-policing

First known government hack by AI raises new alarms over Big Tech’s self-policing

Cassie B.
U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia&#8217;s Kaliningrad Region Borders

U.S.-Registered NATO Reconnaissance Aircraft Flying Near Russia’s Kaliningrad Region Borders

Douglas Harrington
Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

Chlorella: The tiny green tablet that could be your survival stockpile secret

HRS Editors
Ukraine transfers two North Korean POWs to South Korea, Zelensky confirms at UN

Ukraine transfers two North Korean POWs to South Korea, Zelensky confirms at UN

Willow Tohi
Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Republican Support for Iran War Falls as Fuel Crisis Grows, Polls Show

Garrison Vance
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy