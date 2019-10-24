MY TOP 3 EASY VEGAN BREAKFAST RECIPES for FALL! (nutrition facts)

Hey everyone! These are my current favorite vegan breakfast ideas to stay all cosy and healthy! Those are all relatively high in protein and of course, always adapt the quantities to your needs! Let me know if the nutrition part (macros, vitamins etc) is useful for you so I can adapt in my future videos! Full recipes :



SEASONAL FRUIT BAKE (serves 5 - 6)

Fruits and veggies of choice, I used

150g grapes

2 apples

1 medium butternut (450g)

Crumble:

1.5 cups oats

1/2 cup hazelnut

1/2 cup dates chopped

1/3 cup tahini paste

spices of choice, cinnamon, ginger, nutmeg, pinch of salt!

Method: chop veggies & fruit (the smaller the better, I suggest smaller than what I show because it will take longer to cook). Place in dish and coat with cinnamon.

Mix all crumble ingredients and add tahini at the end. should be just sticky. Place crumble on top and press with your spoon.

Bake at 200C for about 50minutes or until all is tender.



FALL VIBE OATMEAL (serves 2)

1 cup oats

3 teaspoon chia seeds

2 cups of water

1 tbsp cinnamon

orange blossom extract

splash plant based milk of choice

toppings: figs, roasted hazelnut, pumkin seeds, clementine and tahini

Method: follow instructions in the video.



APPLE PIE SMOOTHIE (serves 2)

3 apples (that cook well)

a big tablespoon of cinnamon

1 cup oats

3 dates

1/3 cup sunflower seeds

1.5 cup of soy milk

ice cubes.

Method: follow instructions in the video.