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Andreas Kalcker - Coronavirus Treatment - Treatment for All Viruses - Skype Interview by Spineapse (2020 April)
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1888 views • January 26, 2021
Biophysicist Andreas Kalcker discusses a possible cure for coronavirus.
Spineapse is currently planning a new documentary movie about chlorine dioxide. The details can be found at the following website here: spineapse.com/books/the-cure-for-all-disease/ Please sign up using the subscribe star link for updates. You may also make a donation towards the making of the film if you would like to do. They are thankful for your support!
Spineapse is currently planning a new documentary movie about chlorine dioxide. The details can be found at the following website here: spineapse.com/books/the-cure-for-all-disease/ Please sign up using the subscribe star link for updates. You may also make a donation towards the making of the film if you would like to do. They are thankful for your support!
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