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July 27 Maricopa Dominoes, Mask Tyranny returning? 100+ Olympians test positive
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127 views • July 29, 2021
Today I will I will talk about how the Tyrannical Biden administration continues to push face diapers for everyone and continues to use fear, threats, and bribes to bully people into injecting experimental chemicals into their system.
Over 100,000 illegal ballots were cast in Wisconsin during the 2020 Election according to a voter integrity group.
The Maricopa dominoes continue to fall as Maryland joins 35 other states in taking a closer look at in the integrity of election systems throughout, including at the county level.
Hunter Biden’s art dealer has ties to China which I know is a shocker to all of you Patriots out there.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Over 100,000 illegal ballots were cast in Wisconsin during the 2020 Election according to a voter integrity group.
The Maricopa dominoes continue to fall as Maryland joins 35 other states in taking a closer look at in the integrity of election systems throughout, including at the county level.
Hunter Biden’s art dealer has ties to China which I know is a shocker to all of you Patriots out there.
Please make sure to follow my backup YouTube channel as the censors are hard at work already and they could take down the primary channel at any time! https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Rumble - https://rumble.com/c/c-546077
YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UChYm-IQjOGqnINlMPVTSuhw
BACKUP YouTube - https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7g9UO1qccZ4atChOqs7npw
Mewe - https://mewe.com/i/patriotnation1
Freedom.Fan - https://www.freedom.fan/business/detail/PatriotNation
Bitchute - https://www.bitchute.com/channel/0rFfqEEiLO1v/
Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/patriotnationlive
Keywords
trumpamericaconservativefox newsdonald trumppatrioticsimon parkesoanpolitical talknewsmaxmaricopa countylin woodcharlie wardpolitical commentarymonkeywerxscott mckayright side broadcastingpatriot streetfighteraz auditpatriot nationpatriot nation livepatriotnationliveconservative political commentary
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