Framing The World: The Debate About Viruses with Andrew Kaufman, M.D

Dr. Andrew Kaufman





Posted August 30, 2022





[Aug 20th,2022]





Andrew Kaufman M.D. joins Framing The World to speak with Liberty Man about the ongoing debate between those asserting official germ theory and those that have a slightly different view known as Terrain theory. Liberty Man and Andrew Kaufman M.D. break down the Scamdemic and share thoughts about their research into nanotech in the biomedical field.





Websites:

https://banned.video/watch?id=63015cad0457c60fc3c45428

https://www.framingtheworld.com

https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/covidland





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