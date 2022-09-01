BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Framing The World: The Debate About Viruses with Andrew Kaufman, M.D
High Hopes
High Hopes
3302 followers
Follow
1
Share
Report
119 views • September 01, 2022

Dr. Andrew Kaufman


Posted August 30, 2022


[Aug 20th,2022]


Andrew Kaufman M.D. joins Framing The World to speak with Liberty Man about the ongoing debate between those asserting official germ theory and those that have a slightly different view known as Terrain theory. Liberty Man and Andrew Kaufman M.D. break down the Scamdemic and share thoughts about their research into nanotech in the biomedical field.


Websites:

https://banned.video/watch?id=63015cad0457c60fc3c45428

https://www.framingtheworld.com

https://framingtheworld.com/store/ols/products/covidland


Join Free! True Medicine Library gives you consolidated access to Dr. Andrew Kaufman's public resources and information. The Premium Membership provides access to the full repository of critical information related to Health and Freedom.


HOW TO GET INVOLVED AND SHOW YOUR SUPPORT:


Sign Up for my FREE newsletter > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/


The Virus Challenge > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/settling-the-virus-debate


True Medicine Library > https://truemedicinelibrary.com/


Covid-19 Myths Webinar Series > https://covid-19-myths.com/


Terrain The Film > https://terrainthefilm.com/


True Healing Conference Digital Download Package > https://truehealingconference.com/


True Medicine University > https://truemedicineuniversity.com/


Request a Private Consultation > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/consultation-request/


Order Shilajit-Mumijo > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/shop/


Join the Shilajit Savings Club > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/product/shilajit-subscription-quarterly/


Donate > https://andrewkaufmanmd.com/donate/


Andrew Kaufman, M.D. on Facebook > https://www.facebook.com/andrewkaufmanmd/


Medicamentum Authentica Telegram Group > https://t.me/medicamentumauthentica/


Join Us on Rumble For Our Free Livestream Events > https://rumble.com/andrewkaufmanmd/


Disclaimer: This content is for general information purposes only. It does not constitute as health advice and there is no implied doctor patient relationship. The views and opinions expressed in this content do not necessarily reflect those of Medicamentum Authentica, True Medicine Library, True Medicine University or AndrewKaufmanMD.com.


Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v1i0vl5-framing-the-world-the-debate-about-viruses-with-andrew-kaufman-m.d..html


Keywords
healthterrain theorydebatemedicinevirusesdr andrew kaufmanvirus therory
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers&#8217; Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Review New York Healthcare Workers’ Challenge to COVID-19 Vaccine Mandate

Morgan S. Verity
Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Iron-rich foods that outperform spinach

Kevin Hughes
Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Higher Intake of Phytochemical-Rich Foods Tied to Lower Ovarian Cancer Odds, Study Finds

Coco Somers
Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Sound, Music Therapy Can Be Used for Anxiety, Chronic Pain Treatment, Report Says

Edison Reed
The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

The hidden cost of convenience: How ultra-processed foods may be fueling a Crohn’s disease epidemic

Ava Grace
Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Three-Minute Sprints Alter Blood Proteins More Than 90 Minutes of Moderate Exercise, Rockefeller Study Finds

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy