This brochure describes the ProSweep, an industrial-grade dustpan designed for efficiency and ease of use in heavy-duty cleaning environments. According to the document, here are the four primary features and steps for using the tool: 1. Ergonomic Loading The ProSweep is designed to tilt forward, ensuring the lip stays flat against the floor. This design increases friction on the front of the pan, keeping it securely in place while you sweep debris into it, regardless of how heavy the load becomes. 2. Wide-Mouth Compatibility The mouth of the pan is engineered to be extra wide—up to 25 inches across at the bristles. This allows it to accept most common industrial pushbrooms, eliminating the need for smaller "whisk brooms" for the final cleanup. 3. Balanced Carrying The handle is strategically placed across the center of the load. This balanced design makes the ProSweep easy to carry by hand without the contents spilling or putting undue strain on your wrist, even when full of heavy refuse. 4. Automatic Dumping & Storage The most unique feature is its "automatic dumping" capability: Dumping: When you place the pan across the rim of a 30–55 gallon drum, it automatically tilts and dumps the contents into the bin. Storage: It is designed to hang directly on the rim of the waste receptacle, keeping it off the floor but always accessible. Key Specifications Material: Durable, coated aircraft aluminum. Design Origin: Developed by an engineer with 15 years of experience in workplace cleaning environments. Target Use: Industrial and heavy-duty cleanup.