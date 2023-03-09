THE SEQUEL TO THE FALL OF THE CABAL - Part-10 - The Gates Foundation Selling Children on the Internet - 2-25-2021

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s investments in Big Pharma companies and some of the worst polluters in the world (like Bayer/Monsanto) are overshadowed by their interest in companies that sell products on-line. We’ll show you Gates’ involvement in pedophilia and child trafficking, his close friendship with convicted child-abuser Epstein, his visits to Epstein-Island, and his massive financial support of webshops that sell Adrenochrome and items that refer to missing children through strange codes. Mister Nice turns out not to be so nice after all...

By Janet Ossebaard & Cyntha Koeter

Music: Alexander Nakarada, Soimanislander, Punch Deck, Savfk, Ghostrifter

*This is the corrected second upload of part 10. The original upload was viewed 111,600 times before we took it down due to an error.*

