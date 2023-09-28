Create New Account
El timo de los Bancos. Siempre salen ganando con tu dinero.
Vete de España
Los bancos hacen un negocio redondo con tu dinero. Te prestan dinero a un alto interés y si se lo prestas a ellos, como por ejemplo, en un depósito bancario, te dan un interés mucho menor.

Extraído del siguiente video perteneciente al canal de Youtube de Marc Vidal

https://youtu.be/s2edYjgjfgA?si=YLwkJpVLTtL8QHAA

Marc Vidal es un conocido analista económico y divulgador tecnológico.

