El timo de los Bancos. Siempre salen ganando con tu dinero.

Los bancos hacen un negocio redondo con tu dinero. Te prestan dinero a un alto interés y si se lo prestas a ellos, como por ejemplo, en un depósito bancario, te dan un interés mucho menor.
Extraído del siguiente video perteneciente al canal de Youtube de Marc Vidal
https://youtu.be/s2edYjgjfgA?si=YLwkJpVLTtL8QHAA
Marc Vidal es un conocido analista económico y divulgador tecnológico.
