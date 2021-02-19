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I TOOK THE MODERNA mRNA VACCINE WITHOUT DOING MY OWN RESEARCH [2021-02-19] -RN KRISTI SIMMONDS (VIDEO)
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551 views • February 19, 2021
RN KRISTI SIMMONDS is posting her video all over the internet, and then Big Tech and Big Pharma take it down. She is trying to find help from fellow doctors or even the vaccine company, but she is being denied. HOWEVER, she is so brainwashed, she says she is still for vaccines and highly encourages others to line up and get the jab too. [I guess she doesn't want to suffer by herself and feel like a COMPLETE IDIOT for not doing her own research and for trusting the Swamp Creatures that are pushing the Depopulation Agenda.] She gave into the Peer Pressure and like the rest of the Sheeple, lined up to take the mRNA Experimental Vaccine, which is not even a vaccine at all, but rather GENE THERAPY and an OPERATING SYSTEM. Like so many other Doctors and Nurses that simply beLIEve Fake Science, Big Pharma, Big Tech, the Medical Mafia, and the majority of Satanic/Luciferian Politicians in government. PLEASE LEARN FROM OTHERS MISTAKES, AND DO NOT GET THE COVID-19 mRNA EXPERIMENTAL VACCINE, especially since it turns out CV19 is all a Mainstream Media pushed BIG LIE.
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"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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[MeWe] https://mewe.com/join/sergeantmajorstrutherinfo
[Spreely] https://www.spreely.com/page/SergeantMajorsTrutherInfo
[Gab] https://gab.com/Sergeant_Major
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[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/sergeantmajor
[UGETube] https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@SERGEANT%20MAJORS%20TRUTHER%20INFO
[OurTube] https://ourtube.co.uk/@SGMs_Truther_Info
[NewTube] https://newtube.app/user/SGMs_TRUTHER_INFO
[BrandNewTube] https://brandnewtube.com/@SergeantMajor
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/$/invite/4dCmT1hh84DFXxzRvUh2B8YabMsHMK1m
[Lbry] https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@SergeantMajor'sTrutherInfo#21f9aff7cc7c7903e1554b8ca3134badae40e9eb
Note: The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO group with 33,500 members was deleted by FaceBook/Government on 01/24/20. The SERGEANT MAJOR'S TRUTHER INFO channel with 50,000 subscribers was deleted by YouTube/Government on 02/14/20.
"The 5 rules to AWAKENING: Rule #1 - Everything you were ever taught is a lie by design; Rule #2 - governments lie 100% of the time, they always have, and they always will; Rule #3 - the Illuminati controlled mainstream media is not reality, but rather is lies, disinformation, half-truths, and fake events carried out by gov/media hired crisis actors (aka role players); Rule #4 - Spirituality and Reincarnation are reality, whereas religions are simply government crowd control measures; and Rule #5 - this plane(t) called earth is a flat, motionless plane, it is not a spinning ball hurling through outer space. Furthermore, the 4 Sources of Disinformation that are ALWAYS FAKE: government, mainstream media news, matrix sciences, and religions." -- Sergeant Major (2010)
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