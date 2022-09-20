A 'Neutral' FBI

[Bidan]’s FBI
* Whistleblower exposes the truth about the FBI.
* What’s really going on behind the scenes: sacrificing other duties to pursue Jan 6 investigations.
* Ignores child sex abuse cases.
* Routinely overstates the domestic terror threat.
* Manipulates case files to create a false narrative.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022
