A 'Neutral' FBI

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[Bidan]’s FBI
* Whistleblower exposes the truth about the FBI.
* What’s really going on behind the scenes: sacrificing other duties to pursue Jan 6 investigations.
* Ignores child sex abuse cases.
* Routinely overstates the domestic terror threat.
* Manipulates case files to create a false narrative.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022