A 'Neutral' FBI
Son of the Republic
Published 2 months ago |

[Bidan]’s FBI

* Whistleblower exposes the truth about the FBI.

* What’s really going on behind the scenes: sacrificing other duties to pursue Jan 6 investigations.

* Ignores child sex abuse cases.

* Routinely overstates the domestic terror threat.

* Manipulates case files to create a false narrative.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 19 September 2022

Keywords
false flagcorruptionpolice statetucker carlsonjoe bidenjim jordanfraudtyrannyidiocracywitch huntideologytotalitarianismweaponizationsexual abuseauthoritarianismdomestic terrorismautocracyone party statefederal bureau of investigationjanuary 6jan 6thdomestic extremismpoliticization

