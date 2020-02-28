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CORNONAVIRUS UPDATE 2/28/20 RICH VERNADEAU LIVE
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90 views • February 28, 2020
Hospitals will be overrun, homeless populations in the cities will be decimated, prison populations will suffer greatly. Hospitals themselves could become incubators for the spread. Public transportation and the trucking industry will accidentally spread it nationwide. And it won't be confined to the major cities. It will trickle into the suburbs, the small towns, even the rural areas because of the mobility of out society...RICH VERNADEAU NEWS NETWORK
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