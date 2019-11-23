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Globalists Have Decided Its Time To Launch Full Scale
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189 views • November 23, 2019
The global elites have been ratcheting up their push to take back control in their effort to "globalize" the entire earth.

The depths of deception they have gone to is mind boggling and completely lawless. Using the radical Muslims to create chaos and division across the earth, they hope to cause more chaos until people kill each other.

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