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This Saint News 4/25/18
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10 views • April 26, 2021
Stay up on game. Real news. Real sources. Stay informed! Peace and good fortune to you all!
Congress Lacks Power to Make DC a State
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/apr/22/letters-to-the-editor-congress-lacks-power-to-make/
White House’s new $1.8 trillion ‘families plan’ reflects ambitions — and limits — of Biden presidency
https://www.washingtonpost.com/us-policy/2021/04/24/biden-families-plan-tax/
This is the Quantum Financial System of GESARA NESARA & XRP (Ripple).
https://sites.google.com/view/qfs1776group/home/qfs-manual?authuser=0
'OUT NAZIS!' - Pastor banishes police trying to stop Easter services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuOfEe7FMRw
India’s “Covid Crisis” has been hijacked – The Mainstream Media are lying to you
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/25/indias-covid-crisis-has-been-hijacked-the-mainstream-media-are-lying-to-you/
Scientists successfully create embryo from both human and monkey cells
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/scientists-successfully-create-embryo-from-both-human-and-monkey-cells
The first real hoverboard
https://omnihoverboards.com/
Congress Lacks Power to Make DC a State
https://www.washingtontimes.com/news/2021/apr/22/letters-to-the-editor-congress-lacks-power-to-make/
White House’s new $1.8 trillion ‘families plan’ reflects ambitions — and limits — of Biden presidency
https://www.washingtonpost.com/us-policy/2021/04/24/biden-families-plan-tax/
This is the Quantum Financial System of GESARA NESARA & XRP (Ripple).
https://sites.google.com/view/qfs1776group/home/qfs-manual?authuser=0
'OUT NAZIS!' - Pastor banishes police trying to stop Easter services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OuOfEe7FMRw
India’s “Covid Crisis” has been hijacked – The Mainstream Media are lying to you
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/04/25/indias-covid-crisis-has-been-hijacked-the-mainstream-media-are-lying-to-you/
Scientists successfully create embryo from both human and monkey cells
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/scientists-successfully-create-embryo-from-both-human-and-monkey-cells
The first real hoverboard
https://omnihoverboards.com/
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