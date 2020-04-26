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SKYNET .. uprising
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85 views • April 26, 2020
scriptures used:
Revelation 12:9
And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.
John 19:15
But they cried out, Away with him, away with him, crucify him. Pilate saith unto them, Shall I crucify your King? The chief priests answered, We have no king but Caesar.
Romans 10:9
That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
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links:
1 https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-52409893?fbclid=IwAR2Zv89-qP5yly6Cl-4tZ5lH8ABJE3yd8P-n9AHS9Z56ckZmGl6P6BnEykM
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2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQH8K9X4uyA&t=14s
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3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYjG3d_o_Kc
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4 https://www.actionableinsights.org/next-step-skynet-pentagon-plugging-ai-into-supply-chain-data-amid-covid-19-crisis-report/
---
5 https://www.independencefund.org/pentagons-ai-office-building-new-model-to-find-fill-supply-shortages/
---
6 https://www.gematrix.org/?word=Project+Salus
Revelation 12:9
And the great dragon was cast out, that old serpent, called the Devil, and Satan, which deceiveth the whole world: he was cast out into the earth, and his angels were cast out with him.
John 19:15
But they cried out, Away with him, away with him, crucify him. Pilate saith unto them, Shall I crucify your King? The chief priests answered, We have no king but Caesar.
Romans 10:9
That if thou shalt confess with thy mouth the Lord Jesus, and shalt believe in thine heart that God hath raised him from the dead, thou shalt be saved.
==========
links:
1 https://www.bbc.com/news/technology-52409893?fbclid=IwAR2Zv89-qP5yly6Cl-4tZ5lH8ABJE3yd8P-n9AHS9Z56ckZmGl6P6BnEykM
---
2 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tQH8K9X4uyA&t=14s
---
3 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NYjG3d_o_Kc
---
4 https://www.actionableinsights.org/next-step-skynet-pentagon-plugging-ai-into-supply-chain-data-amid-covid-19-crisis-report/
---
5 https://www.independencefund.org/pentagons-ai-office-building-new-model-to-find-fill-supply-shortages/
---
6 https://www.gematrix.org/?word=Project+Salus
Keywords
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