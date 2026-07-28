5G ENGINEER COV-19 VAX & CELL TOWERS CONNECTION !!

5G installation engineer questions why 5G cell tower installation rolled out during covid 19, has cov-19 stamped onto the circuit board.

Clearly the vax, cell towers, data centers and mind control are all connected, this engineer probably knows nothing about the Pentagon's Hive mind project.

This is a old video and the quality is poor, however with the data center roll out now, I feel it has to be seen again. I have seen better quality videos of this, and longer, however looks like most have been removed from the internet now.



