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THE FDA GOT IT WRONG WITH DR. BRYAN ARDIS BY LAURA LYNN TYLER THOMPSON
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101 views • October 27, 2021
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We had such a good time with Dr. Ardis that we have invited him back. We will discuss the FDA's monitoring of the vaccine's safety and effectiveness and how their expectations of the safety of the vaccine were dashed by real world data.

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Worldwide Excess Mortality Rate In 2020
Contrary to what most people believe because of the non-stop media brainwashing,
2020 had a proportionately normal year-over-year increase in the excess mortality rate.
by Mark R. Elsis
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There Will Be 72,556 Extra Suicides This Year In The United States Because Of The Massive Unemployment
As of May 3, 2020, the cold hard facts are there will be 72,556 extra suicides this year because of the massive unemployment caused by the unprecedented crisis.
by Mark R. Elsis
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The Most Comprehensive Timeline On John Fitzgerald Kennedy
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The Day The United States Died
Thursday, June 6, 1968
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The Last Significant Person That Had To Be Assassinated
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Fifty Ways The American Dream Has Become A Nightmare
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For Our Future Generations
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Resonate Love
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911 Trial
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Deputy Führer Rudolf Hess
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