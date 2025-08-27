It’s Big Big Money – Trafficking People is Intertwined in Business & Politics w/ Natly Denise

Masterpeace: Protect your body, Remove Heavy Metals including Graphene Oxide and Plastics, and learn more about removing MAC IDs at https://masterpeacebyhcs.com/shop/?ref=11308

Natly Denise, a human-trafficking activist and expert, joins the program to discuss the business of trafficking, explaining how lucrative and widespread it is and why it’s not only hard to stop but still growing. We discuss how to identify potential victims and what local communities can do to help stop the problem, including holding businesses and politicians accountable. Follow Denise on X at @NatlyDenise_

*

