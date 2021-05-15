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FREEDOMAIN CHRISTIAN ROUNDTABLE with Stefan Molyneux
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40 views • May 15, 2021
Philosopher Stefan Molyneux talks about his latest thoughts on Christianity, the atheist community, and what has happened in the 14 years since he first published his magnum opus on secular ethics "Universally Preferable Behaviour: A Rational Proof of Secular Ethics"
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