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7/14/2022 Miles Guo: Every year the CCP spends $30 billion, or even hundreds of billions of dollars on attorney fees in the U.S., so that they could attract the senior officials of NASDAQ and DOJ to work for big law firms, which are the best channel for the CCP to infiltrate the U.S. DOJ