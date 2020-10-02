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Episode 115 - The Truth About Ruth Bader Ginsburg
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20 views • October 02, 2020
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Ruth Bader Ginsburg, died recently. Let the fawning begin!
While her career as an attorney demonstrates many laudable traits and accomplishments, her record on the highest court in the land leaves anyone with the least bit of respect for the Constitution unimpressed and, quite frankly, angry. The bottom line is she did not do her job and should have been impeached years ago, perhaps decades ago.
While her career as an attorney demonstrates many laudable traits and accomplishments, her record on the highest court in the land leaves anyone with the least bit of respect for the Constitution unimpressed and, quite frankly, angry. The bottom line is she did not do her job and should have been impeached years ago, perhaps decades ago.
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