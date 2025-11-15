OUR LORD JESUS SUMMARIZED ALL COMMANDMENTS INTO TWO, Matthew 22:36-40; 5:17-20, 20251115

(Sermon by Pastor Joshua Sampong, FCG Church HQ USA)

Mathew 22:36-40:

The 613 Commandments are referenced in the Talmud, with many regulations that are summarized into the New Ten Commandments. Our LORD Jesus summarized the 10 Commandments in Matthew 22:36-40.

We already have our LORD Jesus Christ’s statement confirming that the Ten Commandments remain in effect, and were never cancelled. He summarized them into two “Love the LORD thy JEHOVAH, and Love your neighbor as thyself.”

Matthew 22:36-40:

36 Master, which is the great commandment in the law?

37 Jesus said unto him, Thou shalt love the Lord thy God with all thy heart, and with all thy soul, and with all thy mind.

38 This is the first and great commandment.

39 And the second is like unto it, Thou shalt love thy neighbour as thyself.

40 On these two commandments hang all the law and the prophets. Amen! (Matthew 22:36-40)

Our LORD commanded in Matthew 5:18 that:

18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled. Amen! (Matthew 5:18)

Do we realize that if we followed the 613 in the Old Testament, then Christians shouldn’t be eating shellfish or wearing mixed fabrics as our societies have modernized themselves into? Can any of us not admit to mix-matching our clothing and other things that were taboo in the Law in the Old Testament, and yet Christians tend to ignore the bulk of them even though our LORD Jesus said that the Law wouldn’t change until His Second Advent.

Our LORD Jesus summarized the Ten Commandments in Matthew 5:17-20:

17 Think not that I am come to destroy the law, or the prophets: I am not come to destroy, but to fulfil.

18 For verily I say unto you, Till heaven and earth pass, one jot or one tittle shall in no wise pass from the law, till all be fulfilled.

Amen! (Matthew 5:17-20)

