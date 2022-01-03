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"Follow the Science" - While WE BAN Genius Inventor of mRNA vaccine Robert Malone off Twitter
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212 views • January 03, 2022
Dr. Robert Malone, inventor of the mRNA vaccine, who recently appeared on the Joe Rogan podcast, has been permanently banned off of Twitter, and other social media platforms. The fact that someone with his knowledge and expertise would be censored for offering an opinion on a subject on which he is the foremost expert in the world, demonstrates just how fascistic and anti-science the establishment is.
#RobertMalone #Science #censorship
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#RobertMalone #Science #censorship
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
YouTube is cesspool of censorship. Find me and subscribe on
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/RechargeFreedom
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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