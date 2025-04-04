BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

VAX POISONED OLYMPIAN SUFFERS ANAPHYLAXIS AT OLYMPICS
ChestyP
ChestyP
51 followers
Follow
6
Download MP3
Share
Report
725 views • 4 weeks ago

Gymnast Suffers 'Severe Allergic Reaction' in Olympic Village: 'That's Not Going to Stop Me'

Levi Jung-Ruivivar formerly competed for the U.S. national team and is representing the Philippines during the Paris Olympics

A former member of the U.S. national women's gymnastics team is recovering after suffering what she called a "severe allergic reaction" while staying in the Paris Olympic Village as part of Team Philippines.

Levi Jung-Ruivivar, 18, shared photos of herself receiving medical attention on social media July 25, just ahead of the start of the 2024 Summer Games. The incident occurred earlier in the week on July 22, she said.

"This Monday I was taking an evening walk when I began to have an anaphylactic reaction," explained Jung-Ruivivar. "I didn’t ingest tree nuts (to which I am allergic) or suffer from a bug bite, but for some reason I suffered from a severe allergic reaction. When I got back to my room [I] called my parents and got help from my roommate Aleah [Finnegan] to find the medical emergency clinic in the Village."

July 26, 2024 08:46AM EDT

https://peopleDOTcom/former-us-gymnast-suffers-severe-allergic-reaction-in-2024-olympic-village-8684287

###

August 9, 2024

@lilafeuerstein

VACCINATED AND TATTED 😱😱

@levijungruivivar YEAH, staying healthy

https://www.instagramDOTcom/p/C-eKRQHPj1f/?img_index=1

###

https://www.facebookDOTcom/photo/?fbid=10158656250347669&set=ecnf.674507668

###

https://www.facebookDOTcom/profile/674507668/search/?q=vaccine

Keywords
viralreactionvaccinemedicalemergencyallergyphilippinesathleteolympicstiktokgymnasticsanaphylaxis
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy