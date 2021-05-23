© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Inside Russia's Arctic military base - BBC News
Follow
1
Share
Report
111 views • May 23, 2021
Russia now has a military base at the top of the world – on the remote archipelago of Franz Josef Land.
As global warming increases access to the Arctic region and its rich resources, Russia is expanding its military presence there – making some in the West nervous.
As global warming increases access to the Arctic region and its rich resources, Russia is expanding its military presence there – making some in the West nervous.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.