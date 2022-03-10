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Building a Stealth Shelter/Observation Post | ON Three
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207 views • March 10, 2022
Jason Salyer and Alan Kay show you how to build a stealth shelter and observation post with minimal tools and supplies. Tune in now to see how they use a shovel, tree limbs, leaves, and a few other items to build a killer shelter and lookout.
#StealthShelter #HiddenShelter #Recon
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#StealthShelter #HiddenShelter #Recon
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Sponsored by Big Daddy Unlimited - Revolutionizing the Online Gun Store
http://www.bigdaddyunlimited.com
Survival Dispatch: http://www.survivaldispatch.com
Survival Dispatch Store: http://shop.survivaldispatch.com
SD on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/survivaldispatch
SD on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/survivaldis...
SD Amazon Lists: https://www.amazon.com/shop/survivald...
Shared from and subscribe to:
Survival Dispatch
https://www.youtube.com/c/SurvivalDispatch/videos
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