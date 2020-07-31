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5G GLOBAL ROLLOUT AND NOT ONE SINGLE STUDY PROVING IT'S SAFE
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60 views • July 31, 2020
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Olle Johansson is doing the research the FCC, FDA and the telecom industry refuse to do. The 5G rollout is global and there is still not a single study that has been done that proves the technology is safe.

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