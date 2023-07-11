349: Reading The Script For World War 3 | James Corbett

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July 10, 2023
@Macroaggressions
It sometimes feels as if our reality is part of some carefully coordinated script or outline that the global power structure has planned for humanity. The events feel inorganic and forced, so it begs the question of how much control we have over the outcome of the world.
James Corbett knows how to read the script and describe it in a way that makes sense to everyone, but it seems like magic when he predicts outcomes years in advance. We know from history that world wars preclude economic paradigm shifts, and we’re definitely heading into an economic catastrophe, so could the march to World War 3 really be that far away?
What is the new role for the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and China, and is this the end of the Dollar? Will the new economic system be built on the ashes of World War 3, or do we still have time to rewrite the script for how this whole thing turns out? James Corbett has some thoughts, and he’s not going to sugarcoat it any longer.
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