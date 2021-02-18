12 DEAF 5 BLIND THE UK RELEASES "ADVERSE EFFECTS" YELLOW CARD SCHEME NUMBERS

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The UK has released the yellow card scheme numbers for the covid jab and like the VAERS in the states the numbers are bad! Let's dive in and see.
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https://thecovidblog.com/2021/02/16/united-kingdom-12-deaf-five-blind-after-pfizer-mrna-shots/?__cf_chl_jschl_tk__=9fdcb51e87f0211b215bc8482b3f5faf4e9eba88-1613555326-0-AZjfrh6EdZ5w5M8sMfE-wxX-968_8UTezGv6KZYOAX9ZNaeO1sk-akV4g7DBZX11rDjQJ1FyJA_DYSLk_a4ii-_5FIfTl59HAKIZTgMC-hXQOV43I4c3wxRrjvQYj-NrU_gjC4De9nfYlqFXM-U7HQ3da2CqR7Y231ZgH0rfTvw5fHcxPxj5aPxj4ECUQtPdEZYEnoWsTzXS_CPJhY6CGetfau1ZfSZEDFilS-MYZ6xxyXTrgH_xDgLWsBkSqg3hFcNllMnf4Zz1TYvtCrhUncE-jXCI9Ougeu7Kwqm89Pr6o0jondmiR9cAK95Y7Ognlwav1ze7-wdhQxdM-d03Wjp4xSvUy-QknTJGuG9moRmpDBlIrxztZRWafRaOrcr6j8ibutE4t15rx53wxtixZqI
https://thecovidblog.com/wp-content/uploads/2021/02/MHRA-Pfizer-adverse-report-Feb-2021.pdf
https://www.theguardian.com/us-news/2021/feb/16/fema-coronavirus-vaccination-sites-los-angeles-oakland