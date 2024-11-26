Truth, Censorship, YHWH’s Rules, “Left vs. Right”, Proprietary Rip-offs, “Military Incompetance”, JOOS!

SR 2024-11-25 The Burden of Truth

* The burden of Truth.

* The “New Normal” of intense censorship as evidenced by Facebook threatening Johnny’s vids.

* Coarse language vs. “cursing”.

* If they aren’t disappearing Johnny, THEY’RE disappearing.

* What was the sin of good King Hezekiah?

* Of military history and monsters: Johnny vs. Jimmy Dore.

* Another YHWH Rule: you will toil.

* There are actually TWO keys to good movie-making.

* Only “Lake” and “Palmer” left...

* John Deere is the Apple of farm equipment.

* “Left” vs. “Right”: what they REALLY mean.

* Here’s one the “Left” gets “right”...sort-of.

* Revolution is the only solution.

* Milking repairs: the new way to rob you.

* Steve Jobs pushes Johnny off his treadmill.

* Mandatory piracy warnings and previews: what Johnny will do about them.

* The New Zealand military and fat female Freemasons running the show.

* Zed for Kiwis and Limeys...NEXT.

* Betraying the “Totenkopf”: how “justice” is SUPPOSED to be carried out (“AIDS” revisited).

* Jake Shields, “Stew” Peters and Greg Reese all say “IT’S THE JOOS!!!”

* “JARED KUSHNER IS TAKING OVER TRUMP...AGAIN!!!”

