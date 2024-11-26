Truth, Censorship, YHWH’s Rules, “Left vs. Right”, Proprietary Rip-offs, “Military Incompetance”, JOOS!

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
SR 2024-11-25 The Burden of Truth
Topic list:
* The burden of Truth.
* The “New Normal” of intense censorship as evidenced by Facebook threatening Johnny’s vids.
* Coarse language vs. “cursing”.
* If they aren’t disappearing Johnny, THEY’RE disappearing.
* What was the sin of good King Hezekiah?
* Of military history and monsters: Johnny vs. Jimmy Dore.
* Another YHWH Rule: you will toil.
* There are actually TWO keys to good movie-making.
* Only “Lake” and “Palmer” left...
* John Deere is the Apple of farm equipment.
* “Left” vs. “Right”: what they REALLY mean.
* Here’s one the “Left” gets “right”...sort-of.
* Revolution is the only solution.
* Milking repairs: the new way to rob you.
* Steve Jobs pushes Johnny off his treadmill.
* Mandatory piracy warnings and previews: what Johnny will do about them.
* The New Zealand military and fat female Freemasons running the show.
* Zed for Kiwis and Limeys...NEXT.
* Betraying the “Totenkopf”: how “justice” is SUPPOSED to be carried out (“AIDS” revisited).
* Jake Shields, “Stew” Peters and Greg Reese all say “IT’S THE JOOS!!!”
* “JARED KUSHNER IS TAKING OVER TRUMP...AGAIN!!!”
