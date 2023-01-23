"The anti-vaxxers clearly won, you're the winners!"

https://rumble.com/c/Ezek34 https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ezek34
Source:----TWITTER "History Rhymes"🎧_____7:03 PM · Jan 21, 2023·
@Dr_logicaI
End Wokeness
@EndWokeness
·2013: Bill Gates invests plant-based eggs, poultry, and meat
2021: Bill Gates becomes the largest private farmland owner in the US
2021-2023: Mass chicken and egg shortages hit American farms
