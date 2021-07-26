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Admission of the vaccine trial upon the public! PLACEBOS?
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261 views • July 26, 2021
Did he just say placebo? Spoiler alert: Yes he did!
THIS IS WHY SOME PEOPLE GET THE JAB AND DO NOT SUFFER FROM ANY SIDE EFFECTS! HENCE... THEY HAVE BEEN GIVEN A FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY SO THEY CAN BE USED TO GO AGAINST THE UNVAXXED AND CAN BE EUTHANIZED FROM THE BOOSTERS!
THIS IS WHY SOME PEOPLE GET THE JAB AND DO NOT SUFFER FROM ANY SIDE EFFECTS! HENCE... THEY HAVE BEEN GIVEN A FALSE SENSE OF SECURITY SO THEY CAN BE USED TO GO AGAINST THE UNVAXXED AND CAN BE EUTHANIZED FROM THE BOOSTERS!
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