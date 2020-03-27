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Toby Young launches Free Speech Union to stop deplatforming
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9 views • March 27, 2020
Following his own experience with a media mobbing, British journalist Toby Young has started a new organisation called the 'Free Speech Union' to help people who are under attack.
Website: https://www.bettinaarndt.com.au/
Bettina's #MenToo book https://mentoo.com.au/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebettinaarndt/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebettinaarndt
References
About Free Speech Union
https://freespeechunion.org/
https://twitter.com/SpeechUnion
https://www.facebook.com/SpeechUnion
About Tony Young
https://twitter.com/toadmeister
https://quillette.com/2018/07/23/the-public-humiliation-diet/
https://quillette.com/2019/08/01/why-i-want-to-start-a-free-speech-trade-union/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioUAJUbhd4c
Website: https://www.bettinaarndt.com.au/
Bettina's #MenToo book https://mentoo.com.au/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/thebettinaarndt/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/thebettinaarndt
References
About Free Speech Union
https://freespeechunion.org/
https://twitter.com/SpeechUnion
https://www.facebook.com/SpeechUnion
About Tony Young
https://twitter.com/toadmeister
https://quillette.com/2018/07/23/the-public-humiliation-diet/
https://quillette.com/2019/08/01/why-i-want-to-start-a-free-speech-trade-union/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ioUAJUbhd4c
Keywords
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