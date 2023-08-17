God's virtue rises above arrogance and lies!

1Thess lesson #124. The Believer with capacity will receive divine virtue. God's virtue is not dependent on emotions, human merit or any cosmic standard. Divine virtue is given in abundance from God's grace plan to the Church-age dispensation. Once we align our life to HIS plan we are on the receiving end of greater grace. Satan hates this principle and tries to distract us and destroy this virtue.
