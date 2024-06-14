© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
As I saw one poster express online, don’t just talk to God; talk with Him. In other words, have conversation with Him, because He wants to have conversation with you.
Therefore, “listen” for that thin silence within and maintain peace within so you can sense God communicating with you.
Talk with Him.
#MaintainPeaceWithin, #ListenForThatThinSilence, #TalkWithHim