The Arrest of Donald Trump is Imminent!

“Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime.” - Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin's secret police.
Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges. Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Joe Biden as the House moves to impeach the President over a $5 million Ukrainian bribe.
Trump Indictment Happened Same Day FBI Revealed Burisma Paid Biden $5 Million...
https://wltreport.com/2023/06/08/coincidence-trump-indictment-happened-same-day-fbi-revealed-burisma-paid-joe-biden-5-million/?utm_source=PTN&utm_medium=mixed&utm_campaign=PTN/
