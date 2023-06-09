The Arrest of Donald Trump is Imminent!

“Show me the man, and I'll show you the crime.” - Lavrentiy Beria, head of Joseph Stalin's secret police.

Former President Donald Trump has been indicted on seven counts in the special counsel’s classified documents probe, a stunning development that marks the first time a former president has faced federal charges. Meanwhile, the walls are closing in on Joe Biden as the House moves to impeach the President over a $5 million Ukrainian bribe.

Trump Indictment Happened Same Day FBI Revealed Burisma Paid Biden $5 Million...

