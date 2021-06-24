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Is Government The "Biggest Scam" in History? Yes, Says Etienne de la Boetie²
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51 views • June 24, 2021
Government is illegitimate because people cannot delegate rights or powers to government that they do not have themselves, argues author and voluntaryist Etienne de la Boetie². Instead of police and law enforcement, he believes private security would be more efficient and legitimate. In this interview with The New American magazine's Senior Editor Alex Newman, the two discuss the biblical admonition that civil government is ordained by God to punish evil.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
DISCLAIMER: Views and opinions expressed in this interview are solely those of the interviewee and do not necessarily represent those of The New American. TNA is not responsible for, and does not verify the accuracy of, any information presented.
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