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Local Resistance is a free search tool to help individuals locate and connect locally to others in their community who are concerned about government overreach and the loss of personal freedom. There is no organization or group behind it and it has no hidden agendas or ideologies. It was created during Covid by one concerned citizen’s need to reach out to others.