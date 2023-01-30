Growing Food Forest Abundance & Freedom | The New Model for Sovereignty w/Jim Gale

Jim Gale is the Chief Storyteller and fire behind Food Forest Abundance

They are building a new prototype of abundance and community just south of Orlando, FL on 50+ acres of private land that closely resembles my vision of heaven. The visionaries here are growing a massive network of support using permaculture principles to exist completely free of the matrix:

Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmCFor Designers:

https://bit.ly/3OK9ufW​



Grow Food Around Asheville, NC (Contact Me below)



His dream is now very real with tour groups of 40-50 people and world leaders/visionaries in agriculture, military, economics, passionate about freedom for the future visiting everyday.

0:00 Overview with Jim

00:39 Intro to Food Forest Abundance

02:13 Ignition with Jim Gale

17:22 Farm Tour Start, Sovereignty, Civil Peace Flag

21:26 Permaculture Guilds

22:04 Freedom Farm Academy

Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmCFreedom Farm Academy: https://foodforestabundance.com/freedom-farm-academy/

For Designers: https://bit.ly/3OK9ufW​ FFA

IG: https://instagram.com/foodforestabundance

FFA FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/432241250971457/user/100064172461030/ Hydration: https://bit.ly/3i4wwDf

Become a Hydrogen Baller: https://bit.ly/3G1nEpU

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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe a medical condition. Seek the advice of a licensed medical professional before starting any new fitness, dietary, or supplementation protocol.

