Growing Food Forest Abundance & Freedom | The New Model for Sovereignty w/Jim Gale

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Jim Gale is the Chief Storyteller and fire behind Food Forest Abundance
They are building a new prototype of abundance and community just south of Orlando, FL on 50+ acres of private land that closely resembles my vision of heaven. The visionaries here are growing a massive network of support using permaculture principles to exist completely free of the matrix:
Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmCFor Designers:
https://bit.ly/3OK9ufW
Grow Food Around Asheville, NC (Contact Me below)
His dream is now very real with tour groups of 40-50 people and world leaders/visionaries in agriculture, military, economics, passionate about freedom for the future visiting everyday.
0:00 Overview with Jim
00:39 Intro to Food Forest Abundance
02:13 Ignition with Jim Gale
17:22 Farm Tour Start, Sovereignty, Civil Peace Flag
21:26 Permaculture Guilds
22:04 Freedom Farm Academy
Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmCFreedom Farm Academy: https://foodforestabundance.com/freedom-farm-academy/
For Designers: https://bit.ly/3OK9ufW FFA
IG: https://instagram.com/foodforestabundance
FFA FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/432241250971457/user/100064172461030/ Hydration: https://bit.ly/3i4wwDf
Become a Hydrogen Baller: https://bit.ly/3G1nEpU
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DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe a medical condition. Seek the advice of a licensed medical professional before starting any new fitness, dietary, or supplementation protocol.