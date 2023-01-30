Growing Food Forest Abundance & Freedom | The New Model for Sovereignty w/Jim Gale

Jim Gale is the Chief Storyteller and fire behind Food Forest Abundance ( @foodforestabundance2687 They are building a new prototype of abundance and community just south of Orlando, FL on 50+ acres of private land that closely resembles my vision of heaven. The visionaries here are growing a massive network of support using permaculture principles to exist completely free of the matrix: growing food everywhere in natural cycles of the ecosystem, reclaiming earth-based education through Freedom Farm Academy, commerce via voluntary exchange, off-grid energy production, natural water systems, and human healing & regeneration. See the links below to connect with our vision Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC For Designers: https://bit.ly/3OK9ufW​ Grow Food Around Asheville, NC (Contact Me below) I first learned of Food Forest Abundance in the summer of 2022 and Jim's passion for living freely and growing an insane amount of food reignited my drive to build a farm using permaculture and bio-dynamic growing principles. Food security is the central aspect of any attempt at self-sufficiency or self-reliance and was the first true skill I traveled to learn in an attempt to be more sovereign and be less dependent upon government systems. I had the pleasure of visiting Food Forest Abundance headquarters and seeing how this new model for a working community focused around food and freedom is being built from the ground up, starting by flying under a flag that we seldom see anymore. Jim describes his journey exploring and living in multiple climates of the world and with multiple cultures, before finding the perfect slice of land in Central Florida to start building a decentralized center for human growth and flourishing using the principles of permanent agriculture, or permaculture outside of established government systems. His dream is now very real with tour groups of 40-50 people and world leaders/visionaries in agriculture, military, economics, passionate about freedom for the future visiting everyday. 00:00 Overview with Jim 00:39 Intro to Food Forest Abundance 02:13 Ignition with Jim Gale 17:22 Farm Tour Start, Sovereignty, Civil Peace Flag 21:26 Permaculture Guilds 22:04 Freedom Farm Academy Food Forest Abundance: https://bit.ly/3NPIkmC Freedom Farm Academy: https://foodforestabundance.com/freedom-farm-academy/ For Designers: https://bit.ly/3OK9ufW​ FFA IG: https://instagram.com/foodforestabundance FFA FB: https://www.facebook.com/groups/432241250971457/user/100064172461030/ Hydration: https://bit.ly/3i4wwDf Become a Hydrogen Baller: https://bit.ly/3G1nEpU ________________________________________________________________ Connect with Alex: ▶️Join My Newsletter: https://bit.ly/3bsSJqU ▶️Contact Me: https://bio.link/alexandercorey ▶️Telegram Group - https://t.me/AlexanderCorey ▶️Support Videos Like This: Buy Me A Coffee: https://bit.ly/3NPMgVl Donate: https://bit.ly/3aBEMo9 https://paypal.me/CultivatedChange DISCLAIMER: Nothing in this video is meant to diagnose, treat, or prescribe a medical condition. Seek the advice of a licensed medical professional before starting any new fitness, dietary, or supplementation protocol.

