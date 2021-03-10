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ΜΠΟΥΡΛΑΣ CEO ΤΗΣ Pfizer: ΔΕΝ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΙΟ ΟΥΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΚΑΛΛΙΕΡΓΗΣΑΜΕ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΕΙΚΟΝΙΚΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΥΠΟΛΟΓΙΣΤΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΤΣΙ ΕΠΙΣΠΕΥΣΑΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟΥ!
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344 views • March 10, 2021
ΜΠΟΥΡΛΑΣ CEO ΤΗΣ Pfizer: ΔΕΝ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΙΟ ΟΥΤΕ ΤΟΝ ΚΑΛΛΙΕΡΓΗΣΑΜΕ ΓΙΑ ΝΑ ΠΑΡΑΣΚΕΥΑΣΟΥΜΕ ΤΟ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟ ΓΙΑΤΙ ΕΧΟΥΜΕ ΤΟΝ ΚΟΡΩΝΑΪΟ ΜΟΝΟ ΕΙΚΟΝΙΚΑ ΣΤΟΝ ΥΠΟΛΟΓΙΣΤΗ ΚΑΙ ΕΤΣΙ ΕΠΙΣΠΕΥΣΑΜΕ ΤΗΝ ΠΑΡΑΓΩΓΗ ΕΜΒΟΛΙΟΥ! ΠΗΓΗ ΟΛΟΚΛΗΡΗΣ ΤΗΣ ΣΥΝΕΝΤΕΥΞΗΣ ΤΟΥ ΜΠΟΥΡΛΑ: https://soundcloud.com/cosmos-fm-new-york/pfizer_ceo_albertbourla_chrysaavrami ΑΚΟΥΣΤΕ ΑΠΟ ΤΟ ΧΡΟΝΙΚΟ ΣΗΜΕΙΟ 6:16 ΚΑΙ ΜΕΤΑ...
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