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Foxes Papistry butchering of Christians (Song and Info) - The Inquisition Song - J.B. Henry
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
http://JesusGod-Pope666.Info
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23 views • July 16, 2023

Replace your valuable time with the Bible and Foxes book of Martyrs!
And if you want a quick "Cheat" Sheet for a boost, read this and get going growing! : 
https://JesusGod-Pope666.info/flyer/truth01.pdf Concentrated Truth

Be careful of Devils Sower of Lawlessness found in the New Testament who in the name of Christ mislead away from the Divine Law of Jehovah who exposes and crushes to pieces all the Devil lies and his wicked Hand Puppet in Rome. The Law of Jehovah is valid and valuable for instructions and guidance, the Christian festivals is found in the Law of Moses, Their Calendar system seen to invalidate he who thinks to change times and laws in DrunkenWhoringRome. The definition of Love is Law obedience to Jehovah! And as we know, the Living Gods hates Sin which is Law transgression so lets us follow our Teacher as best as we can, and cling to his Salvation for what we do not our self fill up.

Praise to him who ransomed from our criminal deeds, to be instructed by our Teacher and the word which makes the lies and deceptions of the Devil into nothing.

WhoringDrunkenRome, Mystery Babylon, the City who rules over the Kings of the earth. The last Beast is Roman and the Little Horn is ongoing in our time!

Proclaim the truth and let it not die, the Jesuits and the rest of the Devils workers are busy while we are near dead in ignorance of what is going on. - Darkijah

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bookprotestsalvationwisdomknowledgetruthantichristof666martyrsprotestantismfoxes
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