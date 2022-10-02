Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Bill O’Reilly: Europe wouldn’t be SUFFERING if Trump had won
61 views
channel image
GalacticStorm
Published 2 months ago |
Shop now

It’s amazing, Bill O’Reilly tells Glenn, just how much destruction Joe BIden has caused in only two years. Europe will be freezing this winter, O’Reilly says, thanks to their poor policy decisions regarding oil, energy, and Putin.

But if Trump had won re-election two years ago, Europe would be facing a much different — and better — reality. O’Reilly and Glenn discuss just how much Biden has continued to ‘diminish,’ plus they discuss whether or not Americans are ready to WAKE UP and put responsible leaders into office next month…

► Click HERE to subscribe to Glenn Beck: https://bit.ly/2UVLqhL
►Click HERE to subscribe to BlazeTV: https://www.blazetv.com/glenn

Keywords
trumpeuropeglenn beckbill oreillyblaze tvenergy crisisbiden regime

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket