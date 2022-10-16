SUPERNATURAL ENCOUNTERS | "Soon to come"

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Welcome to the Endtimes Fellowship
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6 August 2022
Dreamt of an increase in supernatural encounters. Discernment is key.
PREPARE! THE LORD JESUS
CHRIST IS COMING VERY SOON.