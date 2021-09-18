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For Both Prophet and Pastor are Profane; Rg stair ~ J Rice
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20 views • September 18, 2021
Jeremiah 23:11 For Both Prophet/Rg stair and Pastor/Rice are Profane; Yea, In My House Have I Found Their Wickedness, saith The LORD.
12 Wherefore their way shall be unto them as slippery ways in the darkness: they shall be driven on, and fall therein: For I Will Bring Evil Upon Them, Even The Year of Their Visitation, saith The LORD.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://rgstair.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
12 Wherefore their way shall be unto them as slippery ways in the darkness: they shall be driven on, and fall therein: For I Will Bring Evil Upon Them, Even The Year of Their Visitation, saith The LORD.
https://thefinalwitness.com/
https://www.bitchute.com/profile/JNfJH29rrKRH/
https://rgstair.com/
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/THEFINALWITNESS
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