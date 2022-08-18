Drink Along 44 Shiner Brewing Orale Mexican Style Lager 4.5/5

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A nice take on a mexican lager. The agave gives it a nice albeit different flavor.
Running 4.5 ABV, 8 IBUs and the Straw/Gold SRM is a 3 by my eye.
Thanks for coming by and having a cold one with us.
Big 3
Skal
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
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