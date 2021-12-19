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[Bidan]'s Luck Ran Out
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80 views • December 19, 2021
Biden has always been lucky in his political life.
The media blacked out Hunter’s laptop and ignored Joe’s China connections.
The coast was clear when he came into office, but he has officially lost control of the country.
His Build Back Better plan is dead.
Inflation is ravaging the nation.
The border is wide open as drugs, crime and COVID come in (but don’t ask Kamala about it; she’s busy).
Cartels are getting rich while American wages get wiped out.
There is a permanent plandemic in blue states — so plan accordingly.
Luck isn’t going to save Joe or the liberal rats any more.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 18 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287574961001
The media blacked out Hunter’s laptop and ignored Joe’s China connections.
The coast was clear when he came into office, but he has officially lost control of the country.
His Build Back Better plan is dead.
Inflation is ravaging the nation.
The border is wide open as drugs, crime and COVID come in (but don’t ask Kamala about it; she’s busy).
Cartels are getting rich while American wages get wiped out.
There is a permanent plandemic in blue states — so plan accordingly.
Luck isn’t going to save Joe or the liberal rats any more.
The full version of this segment is linked below.
Watters’ World | 18 December 2021
https://video.foxnews.com/v/6287574961001
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