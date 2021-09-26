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Funny jokes about covid
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66 views • September 26, 2021
1. Important Fauci Update: Wear masks in the shower!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzSgXonr0X0
2. Guy SCHOOLS unvaxxxed ppl!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dg_G86e62SM
3. ITALIANS BREAK THROUGH POLICE LINE ~ 25/9/21
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/italians-break-through-police-line-25-9-21_3HJijG7QzQibGiy.html
4. The HighWire' host Del Bigtree and son, Ever, conducted a test, using an OSHA-approved Carbon-Dioxide meter, which revealed something about masks which YouTube, Facebook, and other video platforms are trying very hard to censor.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypLjmXQoLygi/
5. The Scottish government issued new LGBT inclusivity guidelines Thursday which allow for children as young as four to change their gender and name without parental consent, according to The Telegraph.ZX
https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/12/transgender-children-scotland-schools/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=YzSgXonr0X0
2. Guy SCHOOLS unvaxxxed ppl!
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Dg_G86e62SM
3. ITALIANS BREAK THROUGH POLICE LINE ~ 25/9/21
https://brandnewtube.com/watch/italians-break-through-police-line-25-9-21_3HJijG7QzQibGiy.html
4. The HighWire' host Del Bigtree and son, Ever, conducted a test, using an OSHA-approved Carbon-Dioxide meter, which revealed something about masks which YouTube, Facebook, and other video platforms are trying very hard to censor.
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ypLjmXQoLygi/
5. The Scottish government issued new LGBT inclusivity guidelines Thursday which allow for children as young as four to change their gender and name without parental consent, according to The Telegraph.ZX
https://dailycaller.com/2021/08/12/transgender-children-scotland-schools/
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