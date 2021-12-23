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MOTB Delivered in Stages (see mathematical correction in description)
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40 views • December 23, 2021
CORRECTION ON THE MATH! I said the next 22 months puts us at Jan 2023 but it is actually about July 2023.
This channel is non monetized and always will be.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQDTI3Mr2xM
This channel is non monetized and always will be.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sQDTI3Mr2xM
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